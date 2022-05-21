Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.53.

EFGSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($125.00) to €129.00 ($134.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($123.75) to €125.60 ($130.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $19.25 on Friday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

Eiffage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.