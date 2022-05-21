Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
