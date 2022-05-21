Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGO opened at $8.39 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

