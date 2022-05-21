Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Danske downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EKTAY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 44,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,183. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

