Element Solutions Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of ESI opened at $20.17 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

