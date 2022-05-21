Element Solutions Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.
Shares of ESI opened at $20.17 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.
Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.
In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions (Get Rating)
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
