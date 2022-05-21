Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of ESI opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 157,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 686,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

