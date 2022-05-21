Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.