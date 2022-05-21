Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.
Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
