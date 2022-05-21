Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

