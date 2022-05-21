Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.
ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.
In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $102.00.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.