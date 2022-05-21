Eni S.p.A. (E) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.94 on June 8th

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9356 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.

ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of E opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on E. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.58) to €14.50 ($15.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.31) to €14.90 ($15.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.94) to €15.40 ($16.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 121,542 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ENI by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

