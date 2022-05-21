Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.25). Enjoy Technology reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

ENJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Enjoy Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,787. Enjoy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

