Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Major Shareholder Sells $2,027,944.00 in Stock

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) major shareholder Serhat Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,027,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,273,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,184,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ENOB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. 146,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $331.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Enochian Biosciences by 31.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enochian Biosciences by 40.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 59,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

