Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

