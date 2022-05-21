Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.57. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $219.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1,326.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 215,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,734,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $29,249,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.