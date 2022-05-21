Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 21st (ASRT, CCNE, KOPN, KTB, KTOS, LABP, LSF, MASS, MDWD, MOR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 21st:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company. It focused on developing precious metal properties principally in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

