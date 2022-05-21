Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 20th (CAR, COIHY, CRRFY, CRZBY, DBSDY, DHX, DUOL, EKTAY, ESTC, ETN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 20th:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Avis Budget Group Inc alerts:

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.