Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.43. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,579,000. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

