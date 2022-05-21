ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

GWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $66,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ESS Tech by 25.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ESS Tech by 100.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ESS Tech by 711.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ESS Tech by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWH stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 12.04.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

