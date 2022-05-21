ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

