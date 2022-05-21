Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 757,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,335. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,508.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 52.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

