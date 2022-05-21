Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.56 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

