Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $126.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.30 million. Euronav posted sales of $74.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $712.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.13 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $727.72 million to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 167,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 271,727 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.