Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $126.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.30 million. Euronav posted sales of $74.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $712.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.13 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $727.72 million to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
Shares of EURN stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.08.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.
