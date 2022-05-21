Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK opened at $1.31 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

