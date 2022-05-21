Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

