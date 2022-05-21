Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Evoke Pharma shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

