Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.75.
Evoke Pharma shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
