Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,649,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 560,438 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,833,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 23,820.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 497,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 2.07. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

