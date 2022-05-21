Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $402,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,897. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Evolus by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Evolus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $682.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.07. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

