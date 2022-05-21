Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to report $390.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.70 million and the highest is $402.57 million. Exelixis reported sales of $385.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,954.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,229 shares of company stock worth $3,728,516. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

