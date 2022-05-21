EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 69,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

