EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 69,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
