Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

FSLY stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fastly by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

