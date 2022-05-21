FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of FedNat stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedNat (FNHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.