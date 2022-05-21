FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

