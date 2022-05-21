Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Friday. 13,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

