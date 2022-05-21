Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,739.40.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 570,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,883. Ferguson has a one year low of $111.81 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.18.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

