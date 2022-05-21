Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

