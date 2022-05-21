Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) versus Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Head to Head Analysis

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and Fifth Street Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 29.40% 5.41% 3.28% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Fifth Street Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.64 $23.23 million $4.84 3.83 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Fifth Street Asset Management (Get Rating)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

