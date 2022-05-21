Financial Analysis: TD (GLG) & The Competition

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TD to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TD alerts:

This table compares TD and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 1.00% 1.12% 0.96% TD Competitors 27.22% 11.62% 1.16%

TD has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD’s peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of TD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TD and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A TD Competitors 1628 7828 6996 385 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.29%. Given TD’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TD has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TD and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million -$940,000.00 17.52 TD Competitors $6.95 billion $1.87 billion 10.30

TD’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TD. TD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TD peers beat TD on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

TD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.