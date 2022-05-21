Financial Comparison: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) vs. MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 1.36% 6.82% 1.16% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RadNet and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.32 billion 0.81 $24.73 million $0.33 57.33 MDxHealth $22.24 million 6.54 N/A N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RadNet and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

RadNet presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.77%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.34%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Summary

RadNet beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

