Financial Contrast: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 506.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $119.51 million 8.83 -$101.05 million $0.15 53.67 Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 9.97 $844.06 million $1.66 13.26

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BrightSpire Capital and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kimco Realty 0 5 10 0 2.67

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.75%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 13.73% 7.34% 2.20% Kimco Realty 62.08% 10.34% 5.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats BrightSpire Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

