Financial Contrast: Rover Group (ROVR) & Its Peers

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) is one of 63 public companies in the "Personal services" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rover Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rover Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rover Group
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|Rover Group Competitors
|271
|1021
|1548
|85
|2.49
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Rover Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rover Group
|$109.84 million
|-$64.05 million
|-4.05
|Rover Group Competitors
|$686.58 million
|$58.98 million
|22.57
Rover Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Rover Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rover Group
|-72.28%
|-21.97%
|-9.22%
|Rover Group Competitors
|-24.25%
|340.79%
|-3.81%
Volatility & Risk
Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Rover Group rivals beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
