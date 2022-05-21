Financial Review: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) versus SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SMART Global and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 MaxLinear 0 0 9 0 3.00

SMART Global presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.55%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 81.01%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SMART Global has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMART Global and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.77 $21.31 million $0.64 36.12 MaxLinear $892.40 million 3.33 $41.97 million $0.90 42.72

MaxLinear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 1.97% 49.59% 11.86% MaxLinear 7.58% 40.53% 18.28%

Summary

MaxLinear beats SMART Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

