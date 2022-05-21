Financial Review: Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) versus Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orgenesis and Amarin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $35.50 million 1.45 -$18.05 million $0.32 6.47 Amarin $583.19 million 0.97 $7.73 million ($0.05) -28.39

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Orgenesis. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orgenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orgenesis and Amarin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A Amarin 1 3 1 0 2.00

Amarin has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 275.59%. Given Amarin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Orgenesis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Orgenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis 22.02% 16.12% 10.73% Amarin -4.15% -1.31% -0.82%

Volatility & Risk

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orgenesis beats Amarin on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orgenesis (Get Rating)

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network. It focuses on autologous therapies, with processes and systems that are developed for each therapy using a closed and automated processing system approach that is validated for compliant production near the patient at their point of care for treatment of the patient. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

