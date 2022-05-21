Financial Review: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Pioneer Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.40 $2.12 billion $16.43 16.22

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Pioneer Natural Resources 22.85% 21.01% 13.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 11 2 2.88

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $277.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia (Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

