First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

