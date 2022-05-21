First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.26 Million

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to post $97.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.06 million and the lowest is $96.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $393.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $400.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $426.85 million, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

