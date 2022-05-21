First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

