First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FCCO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. Analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.