First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

FSFG stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.