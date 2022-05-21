First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

FUNC stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75. First United has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First United in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

