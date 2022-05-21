Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SVVC opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVVC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

