Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $352.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.70 million and the lowest is $349.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $435.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share.

FBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

