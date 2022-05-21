Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.45.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Floor & Decor (FND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.