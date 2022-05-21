Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,954,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

